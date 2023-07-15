Rupee gains may lower petrol price, but IMF hurdle remains

KARACHI: Rupee appreciation would help slash the ex-depot price of petrol for the next fortnight, but the IMF condition seeking a raise in the petroleum levy could deprive consumers of this benefit, The News learnt on Friday.

Government will review the prices of petroleum products by midnight on July 15, 2023. The ex-depot price of high speed diesel (HSD) is showing no significant change; however, the PL on it may jack up its price for the end consumers in the next fortnight.

According to the oil industry, international prices of petroleum products have risen in recent days, but since the domestic currency has appreciated against dollar after the IMF approved a $3 billion loan and released the first tranche of $1.2 billion, consumers could benefit from a cut in petrol price.

According to the working of oil industry, ex-depot price of petrol is showing a decline of Rs10.08 to Rs251.92 per litre for the next fortnight compared to the existing price of Rs262 per litre.

Ex-depot price of HSD is indicting Rs3.66 increase to Rs264.16 per litre against its existing price of Rs260.50 per litre. Price of light speed diesel is showing Rs1.43 per litre increase to Rs155.65 per litre compared to existing price of Rs154.22 per litre. Similarly, the ex-depot price of Kerosene is also showing a rise of Rs0.73 per litre to reach Rs171.78, compared to the current Rs171.05 per litre.

The exchange rate has helped slash the ex-depot price of petrol, while also keeping the increase in the ex-depot price of diesel lower.

The exchange rate is reflecting a decline of Rs8.42 per litre, which could bring the price of petroleum products down to Rs278.58 per litre for the next fortnight, compared to the existing price of Rs286.99. Government is charging Rs55 per litre petroleum levy on petrol, which was raised by Rs5 per litre in the last review of prices.

“It seems that government may raise the PL to Rs60 per litre in the next review of prices under the IMF conditions, which seek Rs60 per litre PL on petrol,” people from the oil sector said.

Government is charging Rs50 per litre PL on HSD, whereas it is required to be raised to Rs60 per litre under the IMF conditions. However, it appears that instead of raising the PL by Rs10, the government could increase it by Rs5 per litre.