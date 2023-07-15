Pakistan receives $6.4 billion in foreign remittances through RDA

KARACHI: Pakistan received $6.4 billion in foreign currency inflows from its citizens living abroad through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) between September 2020 and June 2023, the central bank’s data showed on Friday.

Out of the entire $6.4 billion in funds received, $1.5 billion was repatriated and $3.7 billion was used locally, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. The net repatriable liability remained at $1.1 billion.

The RDA gross inflows stood at $127 million in June. From September 2020 to June 2023, the total net investments made through RDA stood at $716 million, while $316 million was invested in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) and $377 million in Islamic certificates.

Pakistanis living abroad invested $18 million into the stock market. The other liabilities were $20 million, while the balance in the account was $385 million.

“The incremental flows are coming but at a slower pace as global interest rates have been on the rise, reducing the attractiveness of NPC,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“The rate differential btw US treasury yields and NPC is less than 2 percent for a one-year tenor. One-year USD NPC offers 7.5 percent while 1-year US treasury yield is 5.3 percent. The differential at the start of the scheme was around 6 percent,” Rauf added. “So to attract more flows, the rates need to increase, in my opinion.”

Pakistan has recently secured a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which will help the country avoid default and boost its foreign exchange reserves.

On Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan received the first tranche of $1.2 billion from the IMF a day after its board had approved the bailout package.

The remaining $1.8 billion would be disbursed after two reviews, which will be held in November and February.

On Wednesday, Pakistan received final IMF approval to borrow $3 billion under its nine-month stand-by arrangement. The long-awaited funding will help relieve the country's desperate need for cash and revive its economy.

The cash-strapped nation has received $4.2 billion this week from a variety of sources, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the lender headquartered in Washington.

After Pakistan failed to complete the previous IMF Extended Fund Facility, the IMF staff agreed to provide new short-term financing to Pakistan last month.