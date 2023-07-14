‘Iran keen to boost trade ties’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran should avail every opportunity to increase their trade ties with new changes taking place in the region, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Thursday.
He said that in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, at the Iranian Embassy. The meeting discussed trade relations between the two countries, barter trade, and energy projects.
“The new changes taking place in the region are a great opportunity for Pakistan and Iran. With the improvement in Iran-Saudi relations, a new era of peace, development and prosperity is beginning in the region,” the ambassador said, urging that Pakistan and Iran needed to take advantage of the opportunities together.
The ambassador informed that he had come to Pakistan specially on instructions of Iranian Supreme Leader syed ayatollah khameneii. “Improvement of trade relations between the two countries is his priority.”
According to Moghadam, trade between Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia in local currencies will benefit all regional countries. The current trade volume between Iran and Pakistan could be increased through the exchange of rice, meat, sports goods, surgical instruments, fruits, dry fruits, agricultural implements, energy and other commodities, he added.
