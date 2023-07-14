Gold gains Rs4,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs4,000 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs208,000 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs3,429 to Rs178,326. In the international market, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,959 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs50 to Rs2,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also rose by Rs42.87 to Rs2,229.08.
