APTMA demands separate power tariff category to increase exports

ISLAMABAD: The textile Industry has asked the government to allocate a separate power tariff category for the export industry by excluding cross-subsidies, stranded costs, and inflated system losses for achieving an exports target of $50 billion in next 4 years.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) came up with the demand in a letter written to the secretary of the Commerce ministry Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqqui.

The letter mentioned that Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar had showed commitment in support of the proposal of the separate tariff category for the exporters pitched by the textile industry in a meeting held on July 10, 2023.

The proposal, which has also been annexed with the letter written to the secretary of Commerce, is based on 2Es—electricity and exports arguing that the higher the energy cost lower will be the exports as 30-40pc of conversion costs in the textile sector are energy.

APTMA argued that cross-subsidy, stranded costs, inefficiencies, and excess transmission and distribution losses couldn’t be exported and the components in the energy tariff rendered exports uncompetitive.

“The solution is that special power tariff category for exporters should be extended to the export sector, which judiciously excludes cross-subsidies and stranded costs, while accurately incorporating actual T&D losses for B-3 and B-4 categories,” the letter read.

According to APTMA, the cost of the cross-subsidies, stranded costs, and excess T&D Loss will have to be spread over other consumer categories. And if the costs are spread to consumers other than lifeline consumers/domestic, it will cause an increase in the tariff by Rs3.7/kWh which could be recovered by efficiency gains in the distribution margins of the DISCOs.

The present amount of receivables ending 2022-23 are in the vicinity of Rs2.5 trillion and even a small thrust in recovery can yield 10 percent of the amount as extra collection during the current fiscal and which can add Rs250 billion to the kitty.

APTMA in the letter argued that the government could easily save a mammoth amount of Rs615 billion, which includes Rs40 billion a year through efficiency in the distribution margin, Rs250 billion through efficiency against recovery losses, and Rs250 billion by enhancing recovery against the defaulters, and Rs15 billion through saving against the expenditure of SAP (system augmentation programme) and Rs10 billion loss could be saved, which incur due to inordinate damage to distribution transformers and Rs50 billion could be harnessed by saving against inordinate bill adjustments.

The inordinate number of bill adjustments is a serious bane for the sector, which needs a strict audit as in most cases the amounts are adjusted while energy/unit remain in the books. Adjustments worth billions of rupees are made by the DISCOs while strict vigilance can lead to savings of at least Rs50 billion in a particular financial year.

For the growth of exports, the cost of service-based tariff should be charged to export-oriented units (EOUs). The cost of service for electricity supply in Pakistan for B-3 and B-4 category consumers is 8.2 cents/kWh. The narrative that the government subsidises the textile sector is therefore inaccurate and needs to be revisited. Taxes, cross-subsidies, and inefficiencies increase overall trade costs, decrease international competitiveness, and cannot be exported, the letter stated.

Implementation of Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) led to a significant 55 percent increase in textile exports within a span of 2 years (FY20-FY22). However, textile exports have experienced a decline to $16.1 billion, despite having an installed capacity of $25 billion.

Contributing factors to the decline include the introduction and subsequent withdrawal of increased RCET tariffs. Unfavorable global and domestic macroeconomic conditions have also played a role, including currency depreciation, inflation, import restrictions, and overall economic uncertainty. If no corrective action is taken, it is projected that textile exports will further decline to $12 billion next year.

Mentioning the issue of energy price disparity that has triggered de-industrialisation, APTMA said the Parliament had passed a bill that enforced the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) mechanism for gas pricing, but it had never been implemented, which led to the closure of approximately 50 percent of Punjab-based industries.

The large-scale unemployment due to industrial closures has increased and there is a high risk of spillover to downstream industries in another province. Sindh will be unable to source intermediate inputs or reliance on imported products. And further stress on foreign reserves will be soared due to increased imports, according to the letter.