Ufone wins contract to expand mobile broadband

ISLAMABAD: Telecom operator Ufone has won a contract worth about Rs6.78 billion from the Universal Service Fund (USF) to provide high speed mobile broadband services in the Sibbi district of Balochistan province and the Motorway M-8, a statement said on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch witnessed the contract signing ceremony and launch of Research Impact Assessment Study in Islamabad.

One of the projects is worth Rs1.96 billion that aims to empower around 34,000 individuals residing in 47 Mauzas of Sibbi district. Another project worth Rs4.82 billion has been initiated to ensure voice and 4G coverage on 478kms of previously unserved road segments along the M-8 motorway, the IT minister informed while addressing the ceremony.

“One of the salient features of this project is that national roaming will be enabled for commuters for uninterrupted services. These road segments pass through various districts including Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Khuzdar, and Jhal Magsi in Balochistan Province, as well as Kambar Shahdad Kot and Larkana in Sindh Province,” Haque said.

“Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through USF has been at the forefront of digital transformation in Pakistan, with a dedicated focus on extending meaningful access to connectivity for the people of Balochistan.”

The efforts include implementing projects to provide 4G broadband services to unserved population, deployment of optic fiber cable as well as providing seamless coverage to national highways and motorways in the province through national roaming, according to Haque. During last 5 years, USF has launched 21 new projects worth Rs27.12 billion under its high-speed broadband programme that targets provision of 4G data services across the province.