KCCI says industries suffer as gas supply cut twice a week

KARACHI: Production activities in Karachi have dropped by 30 percent on complete gas suspension to industries for two days a week, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Mohammed Tariq Yousuf said on Thursday.

“The government must urgently respond to the miseries being suffered by Karachi’s industrialists due to unavailability of gas, otherwise, if such alarming situation continues, the country would not be able to come out of economic crises,” Yousuf said in a statement.

KCCI chief informed that the industries were facing production stoppages, while general as well export-oriented industries were underperforming in terms of production.

“The federal government must save its repute by ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to industries at any cost as the poor gas supply situation is not only aggravating miseries for the business community but is also denting government’s efforts to ensure ease of doing business,” he added.

Yousuf lamented that depriving Karachi from gas/ RLNG was beyond his understanding. “Nobody is taking Karachi’s matchless role into consideration which, being the textile and industrial hub of Pakistan, alone contributes 68 percent revenue to the national exchequer and 54 percent to national exports while 52 percent of textile exports also take place from Karachi.”

Sindh produces around 68 to 70 percent of the country’s gas, but industries in Karachi still remain deprived of gas, which is against the Article 158 of Pakistan’s constitution that states that a province has the first right to the gas produced in the province, according to KCCI chief.

“Karachi continues to undergo discrimination that has led to causing severe production losses of more than 30 percent a week due to reduced or no supply of gas. The inequitable conduct and discriminatory treatment with the largest city are totally intolerable and highly deplorable,” he said.

Yousuf urged that first priority in respect of gas supply must be given to industries of Karachi which, he added, contribute more than 54 percent to national exports, provide highest urban employment, and generate highest taxes for the government.

“Instead of prioritising gas to domestic sector, uninterrupted gas supply at adequate pressure to industries must be given throughout the week on top priority whereas the domestic sector

should be provided gas via bousers/ cylinders or at least they should be charged full gas price as applicable to other sectors.”

Where in the world the residential consumers are treated on top priority, he questioned, adding that natural gas should be provided on economic considerations to compete in the world.

He appealed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Energy Musadik Malik to take notice of “unfair” treatment by the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

Yousuf hoped that the decision makers would urgently pay attention to the gas load shedding issue, which he said had to be addressed at any cost so that the production activities as well as the exports could start picking up pace.