Stocks retreat from record gains as profit-taking weighs

Stocks fell on Thursday after a record surge in previous sessions, as investors locked in their gains following the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $3 billion loan for the country.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 247.99 points or 0.54 percent to 45,266.96 points against 45,514.95 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 45,971.00 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,255.58 points.

Analyst Naveed Nadeem at Topline Securities said a profit-taking day was observed at equities where investors offloaded their positions after a historic bull run. The aforesaid momentum assisted the benchmark index to make an intraday high at 45,971 levels.

“However, investors opted to offload some of their positions, which not only compelled the market to lose some earlier gained groundm but also put the aforesaid index into negative territory,” he said.

A major contribution to the index came from COLG, KHYT, ISIL, BTL and SICT as they cumulatively gained 183.91 points, on the flip side SAPT, MEHT, NESTLE, BATA and MARI lost 210.12. The KSE-30 index also decreased by 99.38 points or 0.61 percent to 16,103.67 points against 16,203.05 points.

Traded shares increased by 39 million shares to 489.176 million shares from 450.259 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs14.543 billion from Rs13.139 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.879 trillion from Rs6.899 trillion. Out of 362 companies active in the session, 142 closed in green, 191 in red and 29 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said it was notable that the market experienced a dip, which coincided with the approval and receipt of $1.2 billion from the IMF.

“The market dip can be viewed as a positive development, as it allows for increased liquidity to flow into the market, and it is expected that the upward momentum will resume in the upcoming sessions,” it reported. “It is essential to understand that corrections are a normal and healthy part of bull markets.”

The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palm shares, which rose by Rs61.40 to Rs1,337.23 per share, followed by Khyber Textile, which increased by Rs42.91 to Rs844 per share.

A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Tex., which fell by Rs59.49 to Rs1,050.51 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which decreased by Rs57.75 to Rs712.25 per share. Muhammad Shuja Qureshi, an analyst at JS Research, said the KSE-100 index made an intraday high close to the 46,000 level, however, profit-taking was witnessed thereafter.

He said the refinery and auto sectors managed to close with some gains whereas SEARL closed at the upper limit. “Investors are advised to book gains on the upside and wait for dips for any fresh buying,” he suggested.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 55.536 million shares which remained flat at Rs1.29 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 42.173 million shares, which closed up by 18 paisas to Rs14.28 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd., Unity Foods Ltd, Pak Refinery, TPLP-JULB, Pak Int. Bulk, Cnergyico PK, B.O. Punjab and Hub Power Co. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 126.377 million shares from 106.931 million shares.