Businesses call IMF-SBA approval a ‘temporary relief’

KARACHI: The business community on Thursday termed the approval of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Standby Agreement (SBA) a temporary relief for the national economy and predicted challenging times for the industry due to it conditions.

However, they welcomed the SBA as it comes at a critical juncture when the nation was gripped in severe crisis due to dried up external funding.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that securing the programme was indispensable at this critical juncture of the country’s history and the entire economy was at a standstill.

He maintained that despite being tough on the business community due to its conditionalities, we are welcoming the IMF agreement in the broader national interest as it will put an end to the blockages in the significant other bilateral, multilateral and international institutional sources of external funding. The FPCCI chief stressed that the government’s economic team now should manage the external account prudentially and proactively, and avoid any episodes of delays and procrastination in macroeconomic decision-making.

Sheikh added that the business community was more concerned with the post-IMF SBA, medium to long-term consistency in economic policies, rather than the temporary breather to the economy and its costs to trade and industry. This approach reflects business community’s regard for the national interest and national economy.

He highlighted some important questions, like how and when the government intends to take the business community into confidence on its commitments to the IMF and the macroeconomic policy implications, what’s the plan of action for the much needed economic stabilisation, and how policy formulation would remain apolitical.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammed Tariq Yousuf said that the SBA was a much-needed breather for the economy. It would avert the immediate default concerns on the external account.

“This is a development which has provided an opportunity for the country to implement critical pending structural reforms needed on the domestic and external front for sustainability of the economic growth,” he said.

With the resumption of an IMF programme, dollar inflows have started improving, rupee is strengthening, and confidence is reviving which is a vindication of the government’s efforts at the “last minute”, he added.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz Ur Rehman said that the IMF’s agreement comes alongside a generous aid package of over $8 billion from various countries, which would greatly enhance Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the value of the dollar.

This infusion of funds is a welcome boost that will provide the needed support for the country’s financial stability. However, it is important to note that the IMF agreement does come with certain conditions, particularly concerning electricity prices.

Under the terms of the agreement, electricity prices are set to increase, which could potentially raise the cost of production for the industry. This condition poses a challenge to the manufacturing sector, which may have to grapple with higher operational costs.

Additionally, the agreement suggests that the imposition of import taxes is likely, placing further pressure on the dollar. The move aims to address the trade deficit but may have unintended consequences on the currency’s stability, he said.

Faraz noted that with the IMF agreement and aid package in place, this represents a critical juncture for the Pakistani government to take concrete steps towards improving the economy. It is crucial for the government to actively work towards expanding the tax net within the country, while simultaneously providing immediate facilities to the export industry to boost revenue generation.

Equally significant is the restoration of confidence among overseas Pakistanis, whose remittances play a vital role in reducing the trade deficit during challenging times. By fostering a favourable environment for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country, the government can expect an increase in remittances, which will contribute to strengthening the overall economic situation, he added.

While the IMF agreement provides a measure of stability and improves the government’s fiscal capacity, he added the road to economic recovery still requires sustained efforts from all stakeholders. The implementation of prudent policies, promotion of exports, and enhancement of tax collection will be vital to ensure long-term prosperity for Pakistan.

SITE Association of Trade (SAI) President Riaz Uddin also termed the IMF package a temporary relief for the economy and predicted that a new budget would come when the caretaker set up would be installed after the end of the current government’s tenure.

He did not see any improvement for businesses in Pakistan with the new IMF package and noted that instead more challenging days would be faced by the industry.

Riaz pointed out that the IMF programme carried the conditions that would jack up the prices of electricity, gas and interest rate in the future. He felt that this would hurt the industry badly. “The competitiveness of industry would be eroded sharply with the implementation of the IMF conditions,” he added.