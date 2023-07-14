Rupee continues surgeon IMF’s final nod

KARACHI: Rupee continued to rise on Thursday following the final approval of the $3 billion loan programme by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would likely improve Pakistan’s external sector outlook.

In the interbank market, the rupee rose 0.37 percent to 276.46 against the dollar. The local unit gained 1 rupee to finish at 280 per dollar in the open market.

Since Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff level agreement for a $3 billion stand-by arrangement last month, the currency has been rising, strengthening by 3 percent against the dollar. Similarly, local equities have increased by 10 percent, and Pakistan's short-term Eurobonds (2024 and 2025) have surged by 13 percent, according to a note from Topline Securities.

The IMF’s executive board on Wednesday gave its final approval for the $3 billion loan programme for Pakistan as expected.

“The board approval was already anticipated. The Equities, Eurobonds, and PKR have been performing since the SLA [staff level agreement],” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“Knee-jerk reaction is not expected on board approval as it was the case with SBA [stand-by arrangement] news, as that came as a surprise to the markets,” Rauf added.

Farooq Pasha, Middle East North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) Economist at Standard Chartered Bank said the new IMF SBA would help unlock multilateral and bilateral support.

The staff-level agreement with the IMF on a new $3 billion, nine-month SBA would anchor near-term external stability. Central bank forex reserves declined to $4.5 billion as of June 30, less than four weeks of import cover. “The recent IMF programme, which ended on 30 June, expired without the completion of the last three reviews (with associated disbursements of $2.2 billion). However, the Pakistani authorities successfully agreed to a new short-term SBA with the fund,” Pasha added. Mustafa Mustansir, head of research at Taurus Securities, said, “Pakistan’s Eurobond Yields are expected to drop amid improving external outlook for Pakistan and significant reduction in default risk. Similarly PKR is also expected to strengthen.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slightly increased by $61 million to stand at $4.524 billion in the week ending July 7, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country rose by $93 million to $9.838 billion. The reserves of commercial banks increased by $32 million to $5.314 billion. “During the current week, SBP received inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; $1.0 billion from United Arab Emirates; and around $1.2 billion from IMF. These inflows will be reflected in SBP’s FX reserves for the week ending on 14-Jul-2023,” the SBP said in a statement.

“With IMF money along with $2 billion from Saudi and $1 billion from UAE along with other bilateral and multilateral inflows, Pakistan’s liquid FX reserves with SBP are likely to reach $8-9 billion. This is in addition to $5.3 billion of public money with banks and $4 billion worth of gold lying with the government,” said Topline Securities.