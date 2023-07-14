IMF bailout gives Pakistan lifeline, butrecovery will be challenging: analysts

KARACHI: Pakistan secured a $3 billion lifeline from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help stabilise its economy, but the lender’s forecasts suggest the country will face a challenging recovery, with inflation remaining elevated and growth subdued, analysts said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pakistan received final IMF approval for its nine-month stand-by arrangement. The long-awaited funding will help relieve the country's desperate need for cash and revive its economy.

Dr Khaqan Najeeb, a former advisor at the ministry of Finance, said in the short term Pakistan's return to the IMF-supported facility would help address its external imbalances in particular and establish a framework for dollar financing from multilateral, commercial, and bilateral partners to help the country overcome the dollar liquidity crunch that it has experienced.

The liquidity crunch had caused Pakistan's markets to behave as though the risk of default was looming in the background.

“Pakistan has expected to see some macroeconomic stability return to the economy which will give a little bit of confidence to both domestic and international businesses to resume a more normal course of action,” Najeeb said.

“We will also see that the import curbs go down so it will help create a room for the necessary machinery parts, the raw material needed for exports,” he added. However, one issue with the IMF's numbers is that the inflation rate for FY2024, which is 25.9 percent, is higher than one would have expected.

Najeeb said he was assuming that the modeling had accounted for the increase in administrative energy prices brought on by new notifications from the country's regulators.

The government projects average consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 21 percent for the fiscal year that began on July 1, which is in line with market expectations. Analysts predict that inflation will be between 20 and 22 percent due to the high base from the previous year, the relatively stable currency, and the declining global commodity prices. The IMF, however, projects inflation to be 25.9 percent.

The CPI inflation for June came in at 29.4 percent after topping 30 percent for the previous four months in a row and reaching a peak of 38 in the preceding month. The average inflation rate for FY2023 is 29 as opposed to 12.1 percent in FY2022.

At an emergency meeting last month, the State Bank of Pakistan increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to a record 22 percent. The decision was made after inflationary risks from the FY2024 budget and the move to remove import restrictions became apparent.

“The CPI trend is expected at almost the same rate as the outgoing year, suggesting further inflationary pressures on the cards, while the same being reflected in the upcoming interest rate trend,” said JS Global in a note.

Upcoming tranche disbursements would be highly contingent on deliverables, a delay in the same emerging as a key risk to investor confidence, according to the note. The progress would assist in the remaining $2 billion from the IMF also providing comfort to other potential external lenders, it said.