LSM shrinks for 11th straight month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector witnessed a decline of 14.37 percent in May 2023, marking its eleventh consecutive monthly contraction.

The sector’s contraction can be attributed to a combination of factors, including rupee devaluation, high bank financing costs, expensive energy, and local economic and political instability. Throughout the financial year 2022-23, the LSM sector experienced a broad-based contraction on a monthly basis. This downward trend began in May 2022 and persisted into the start of FY23 in July, with a contraction of 1.86 percent.

Sectors such as textiles, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, coke, petroleum products, and chemicals, which hold significant shares in LSM, reported substantial declines. Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed negative growth in LSM output in recent months. In January 2023, the output declined by 7.8 percent, followed by a decrease of 11.59 percent in February. March saw a steep decline of 25 percent, while April recorded a negative growth of 21.07 percent. In May, the contraction stood at 14.4 percent.

Economists attribute the downturn to a combination of economic instability and political unrest gripping the country. The sector’s struggle underscores the challenges facing Pakistan’s manufacturing industry and highlights the urgent need for measures to revitalise economic stability. They hope that in the coming month after the IMF’s standby arrangement with Pakistan, the sector output could turn positive and grow with the possible improvement in macroeconomic indicators.

From July 2022 to May 2023, the average industrial output saw a negative growth of 9.87 percent compared to the same 11-month period of last year. However, LSM output increased by 5.88 percent in May over the previous month (April).

Out of the 22 sectors, only six sectors witnessed low to moderate positive growth, while the rest experienced substantial declines. Garments, football, food, non-metallic mineral products, sugar, and cement were the only sectors that saw an increase in output compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In fiscal year 2021-22, the manufacturing sector in Pakistan recorded a robust growth rate of 11.7 percent compared to FY21. This growth was attributed to rising global demand and favourable government policies that stimulated the sector and made significant contributions to overall GDP growth.

In May 2023, several major sectors reported increased output compared to the same month of the previous year. Garments rose by 12.86 percent, football by 36.4 percent, food by 9.5 percent, non-metallic mineral products by 0.53 percent, sugar by 20.7 percent, and cement by 5.87 percent.

However, textiles experienced a significant decline of 26 percent, followed by pharmaceuticals with a decline of 38.6 percent. Iron and steel output decreased by 5.8 percent, chemicals by 14.2 percent (including a 15.4 percent decline in chemical products and a 13.3 percent reduction in fertiliser production), machinery and equipment declined by 49.2 percent, and automobiles by 68.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Additionally, cotton yarn production declined by 29.9 percent, cotton cloth by 17.5 percent, and petroleum products by 21.85 percent.

Similarly, the production of computer, electronics, and optical products experienced a decline of 42.8 percent, while furniture declined by 36.36 percent. Wood products saw a decrease of 5.8 percent, tobacco 22.4 percent, rubber products 5.8 percent, leather products 0.3 percent, fabricated metal 20.6 percent, electrical equipment 24.6 percent, and output of other transport equipment went down by 35 percent compared to May 2022.