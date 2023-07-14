Thai reformist Pita Limjaroenrat loses PM vote

BANGKOK: Thailand´s parliament on Thursday rejected a bid by reformist Pita Limjaroenrat, who heads a coalition that won a May election, to become prime minister.
After hours of discussions but a surprisingly swift voting process, Pita failed to secure the 375 parliamentary votes needed to become Thailand´s 30th premier, despite his party winning the popular vote in the general election.
The political challenger rode a wave of support that saw voters emphatically reject almost a decade of army-backed rule under Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power in a 2014 coup.
But the outcome had become increasingly inevitable, with signs conservative MPs of the lower house and junta-appointed senators would not give him their support.
“I am not giving up,” he told reporters immediately after the vote, adding that he accepted the first-round loss but would strategise to win a second round.
