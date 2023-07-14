Hollywood actors poised for strike after studio talks end without deal

LOS ANGELES: The union representing Hollywood actors said on Thursday that crunch talks with studios to avert a major industry shutdown had ended without a deal, paving the way for a vote on the first actors strike in more than four decades. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which represents 160,000 performers including A-list stars, said last-ditch talks had failed to resolve their demands over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.
The union´s negotiators had unanimously recommended a strike to its national committee, which was set to vote on Thursday morning on whether to carry out industrial action, it said in a statement.
BANGKOK: Thailand´s parliament on Thursday rejected a bid by reformist Pita Limjaroenrat, who heads a coalition that...
LONDON: New evidence found by BBC News casts further doubt on the Greek coastguard’s version of events surrounding...
LONDON: Lord Sarfraz of Kensington congratulated the Government of Pakistan on the passing of Resolution A/HRC/53/L.23...
PARIS: The European Food Safety Authority called on Thursday for cat and dog owners to keep their pets inside in...
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday approved in principle the purchase of 26 French marine Rafale jets and three...
LONDON: Hospital doctors in England on Thursday staged the biggest walkout in the history of the UK´s state-funded...