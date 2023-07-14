Doctors walk out in UK health service’s biggest strike

LONDON: Hospital doctors in England on Thursday staged the biggest walkout in the history of the UK´s state-funded National Health Service, prompting fears for patient safety.

The unprecedented five-day stoppage over pay and staff retention is the latest in eight months of industrial action across the NHS, which is already reeling from a vast pandemic backlog.

“The NHS has been running on goodwill and now this is the last chance to change that,” said 27-year-old junior doctor Arjan Sing, on a picket line outside London´s University College Hospital. He said colleagues were planning to leave for countries that “care about their doctors”.

“Doctors have realised they work in a global market, they´re not restricted to this country,” he added.

Nurses, ambulance staff and other medical workers have all joined picket lines in recent months, adding to pressures on patient appointments.