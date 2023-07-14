MPs brawl in Kosovo parliament amid pressure over unrest

PRISTINA: A brief brawl broke out on Thursday between Kosovo lawmakers as emotions boiled over in parliament during debate over measures to defuse tensions in restive Serb enclaves in the north. The melee kicked off as Prime Minister Albin Kurti addressed the house and was doused with water by a rival lawmaker.

The move sparked a chaotic brawl as legislators clashed in shoving matches. There were no reports of injuries following the incident.

Kosovo´s parliament is no stranger to fiery showdowns.

During his years in opposition, Kurti gained notoriety for unleashing tear gas canisters during legislative sessions, forcing lawmakers to don gas masks as noxious smoke filled the chamber.

Thursday´s scrap comes with Kurti vowing to de-escalate tensions in northern Kosovo, where pressure has been mounting following his government´s decision to install ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority municipalities in May.

The move has triggered one of the worst bouts of unrest in the north in years, with demonstrations, the arrest of three Kosovar police officers by Serbia and a violent riot by Serb protesters that saw more than 30 Nato peacekeepers injured.