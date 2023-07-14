PCER completes 99pc work, says law minister

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has said the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) has completed 99 per cent of its work.
“The issue of banning political parties has been removed from the agenda of the committee,” he said while talking to media after a PCER meeting here on Thursday. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting that lasted for around two and a half hours in which the Election Act was reviewed. Senator Ali Zafar of the PTI virtually attended the meeting.
Tarar said 99 per cent of work on election reforms had been completed. He said reservations were expressed by the PTI on a couple of issues which were not so sensitive that they could not be resolved. He said PTI concerns would be resolved.
