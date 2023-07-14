Cops urged to pull up socks

LAKKI MARWAT: Regional police chief, Bannu, Qasim Ali Khan has said that the provincial government and higher authorities of the police department have launched several projects for the welfare of policemen, therefore, they should perform their professional obligations with commitment and alertness.

During a visit to police posts in remote rural areas of Mazanga, Shaikh Landak and Fatehkhel on Thursday, Qasim Ali met cops and heard their problems. DPO Iftekhar Shah also accompanied him. The regional police officer inspected construction work at the police posts and said that sincere efforts were underway to ensure provision of better residential facilities to the policemen.

“The cops are the asset of the police department and all efforts will be made to resolve problems faced by them,” he said and asked the officials and policemen to improve hygiene conditions at the police posts and police stations and exhibit vigilance and alertness during performing duties.

Meanwhile, the local administration has rejected the demand of traders’ representatives to revise the official price list and increase rates of essential commodities.The demand was made at a meeting held at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Thursday with Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood in the chair.