US helps KP with strengthening land record

PESHAWAR: The United States on Thursday provided equipment worth $5 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Revenue to augment its capacity for accurate land measurements.

The US government has been partnering with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen transparency and accuracy in the land records and registration system, promoting economic growth and investment in the seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts.

At a ceremony in the provincial capital, which was attended by Ambassador Donald Blome, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) provided $5 million worth of equipment to the KP Board of Revenue, augmenting its capacity for accurate land measurements, said a communique.

The United States also announced a new partnership to empower the Ombudsperson Secretariat by providing training to Ombudsperson staff on women’s rights and land settlement regulations, it said.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the Ombudsperson’s crucial role in safeguarding women’s rights to property and inheritance.“With the support of USAID, the Board of Revenue of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa is entirely digitizing the land records system in the seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts.

The land record management will be revolutionised, benefiting the people of the merged areas by significantly increasing efficiency, accuracy, and convenience,” said Ikramullah Khan, the senior member of the Board of Revenue.