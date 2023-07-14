Two killed

MINGORA: Two people were killed as rivals traded fire over an irrigation water dispute in the Kotali area of the Kabal Tehsil of the Swat district, local sources said.
They said those who lost lives in the firing were identified as Mushtaq from one side and Shahi from the other side. The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.
