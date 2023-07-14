Bodies of 2 women yet to be retrieved from river

MANSEHRA: The search for the bodies of a woman and a minor girl swept away after authorities discharged water from Dubair Khawar Dam without an early warning in Lower Kohistan is underway at the Indus River.
“The high water flow in the Indus River is hampering our activities to search and fish out the bodies of two women swept away,” Sajid Ali, the district head of the Rescue 1122, told reporters.
He said the bodies of a woman and a girl who had been swept away in Dubair stream after the dam’s officials discharged water.“The divers of different rescue stations are taking part in operations at the Indus River which would be wrapped when darkness falls,” the Rescue 1122 official said.
