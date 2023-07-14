One die, 7 injured in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into a ravine in the Gromel area near Drosh on Thursday.Sources said that a jeep was on its way to Drosh town when its driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle plunged into the ditch.
The Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Drosh where Mansoor Ali Khan, a retired subedar and a resident of Jang Bazaar, succumbed to his injuries. Police officials said two of the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Chitral due to their serious condition.
