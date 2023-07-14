Mohmand Dam Project Speedy diversion of Swat River ordered

PESHAWAR: WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani on Thursday visited Mohmand Dam Project’s all key sites, including the diversion scheme of the project, which will be completed during upcoming low-flow season to divert Swat River.

A press release said the WAPDA Chairman carried out a detailed review of construction activities - concrete works on upper stilling basin of the spillway, excavation and support of inlet portal and concrete lining in the diversion tunnels in particular.

He directed the project management to double efforts for diversion of Swat River in upcoming low-flow season as planned.He urged the contractors to take all precautionary measures for securing the critical construction sites, particularly the diversion tunnels in high-flow season to prevent any adverse impact of floods on the project.

Activities on part of the contractors relating to availability and stockpiling of rock-fill material for the main dam need to be expedited as well, the chairman added.He urged the project team to squeeze the timelines for completion of the project.

The multipurpose Mohmand Dam Project is being constructed by WAPDA across Swat River in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Main objectives of the project include water storage for agriculture, flood control, water supply to Peshawar for urban use and green, clean and economically affordable hydel power generation.

The completion of the project is scheduled for 2026-27.Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land.

The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity.It will also provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes. The project will yield annual benefits to the tune of Rs51.6 billion.