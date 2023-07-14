80pc terror casualties in KP and Balochistan

Islamabad:Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of terror attacks, accounting for more than 80 per cent of all fatalities in the country.

This was stated in the 2nd quarterly of the year in the 2023 Security Report issued here by Centre for Research and Security Studies. There are some interesting trends like Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab, and Sindh experienced relatively fewer incidents of violence in comparison to KP and Balochistan from April to June this year.

The overall number of fatalities decreased by 21%, from 358 in the January-March period to 284 in the 2nd quarterly marking a significant decrease in violence.

According to the report, Balochistan was the only province to witness a surge in violence (fatalities) by 14%. The most significant percentage decrease in violence was seen in Sindh province nearly 80%, followed by Punjab with 55% and KP with 20% when compared to the previous quarter.

The majority - nearly 62% - of the casualties recorded in 2nd quarter resulted from terrorism, where 121 terrorist attacks caused 165 fatalities and 191 injuries. On average, one security operation was conducted every second day.

The number of terror attacks exceeded this frequency, with more than one attack occurring per day, where a significant portion of these attacks specifically targeted security personnel. Security officials were the biggest victims of 121 incidents of terrorism, with 103 fatalities, followed by civilians who suffered 62 fatalities, the report continues.

There were 165 fatal victims of terrorism, compared to 119 fatalities of outlaws, comprising militants, insurgents, and criminals, as a result of 55 counter-terror operations conducted by the security agencies. The fatalities of security personnel recorded in the first two quarters of 2023 (267) make up almost 93% of the fatalities witnessed during the entire preceding year (286). The fatalities of security personnel continue to surge from 2021 onward, it said. The human losses of security forces may double by the end of this year if this trend continues, fears the report.