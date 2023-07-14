Seminary teacher held for torturing student

Islamabad:The Sabzi Mandi police have arrested a seminary teacher accused of torturing a student, the police spokesman said.
A video went viral on social media in which a madrasah teacher was seen torturing a child. As soon as the incident was reported, the Sabzi Mandi Police team immediately registered a case. The accused was arrested at the seminary adjacent to the Sector I-10 Centre. The accused was identified as Naeemullah. Further investigation is underway.
