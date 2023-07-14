NCSW gathers provincial commissions to discuss upcoming projects

Islamabad:To share the experience and promote collective advocacy on major areas related to promotion and protection of women rights, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), with support of its partner UNFPA, hosted an event ‘Strengthening Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women and Building Synergies’ on Wednesday.

Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women (PCSWs) from every province including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir participated in the event. The major objective of the event was to share the experience and expertise of NCSW with the provinces for building synergies for effective coordination and further uptake in the provincial context. Besides that, the participants discussed ways to promote collective advocacy on major areas including countering gender-based violence and child marriage, political party manifestos, allocation of reserved seats for differently abled women in the boards of the national and provincial commissions, launching of scooty project and day care centers at public universities and public hospitals and celebration of national and international women day with a collective vision and goals.

The National Media Fellowship Program, media monitoring system and preparation of national reports for CSW were special focus of discussion followed by group discussions with representatives of each provincial commission. The lessons learned by NCSW and challenges faced were shared for building way forward through collaboration.

NCSW’s legislative initiatives; standard operating procedures for complaints redressal, mapping of laws, mon­itoring mechanism for enforcement of pro women legislation and the Child Marriage Bill were also discussed in detail. Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, in her keynote speech spoke on the activities completed so far, including several provincial visits and coordination on projects and reports, and the future road map for building synergies with the Commissions.