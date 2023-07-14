‘Afghan turmoil led to counter-terrorism talks among Pakistan, China and Iran’

Islamabad:The first-ever trilateral talks on counter-terrorism between Pakistan, China, and Iran is the result of an overall deteriorating security situation in the region, said Fraz Naqvi, an expert on Middle Eastern and West Asian affairs.

Naqvi was addressing a roundtable discussion organised by the Institute of Regional Studies here Thursday. While welcoming the development as a positive step, Naqvi argued that such dialogues on counter-terrorism between the three countries could not be labelled as the extension of the SCO platform. Although SCO also operated a wing on counter-terrorism it was largely non-operational due to the prevailing differences between the member states on the definition of terrorism, he added.

He clarified that this trilateral meeting between Pakistan, China, and Iran did not have any potential as yet of transforming into an alliance, instead, the increased activities of terrorist groups inside Afghanistan made the neighbouring states realise the common threat. While touching upon the geopolitical angle, Dr. Naveed Qaisar from Quaid-i-Azam University said that the rivalry between the US and China had been dominating global politics. The receding role of the US from the Middle East allowed China to fill the void and since China was a rising power, it was natural for regional states to align with it, he argued.

Lastly, the participants agreed that such cooperation on counter-terrorism was beneficial for Pakistan and it could help Pakistan to assume a greater role in the region to counter the Indian attempts of isolating Pakistan.