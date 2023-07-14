PFA seals snacks unit

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down a snacks unit for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and disposed of 160 kg of inferior quality cooking oil during a raid on Kacha Defence Road here on Thursday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against the nimko production unit for frying nimko in inferior quality cooking oil, using tainted spices, preserving nimko at the surface level of the floor and the presence of a washroom in the production area.

Apart from that, the raiding team also witnessed a poor hygienic working environment, an abundance of flies, and rust on machinery, he said. He said that the usage of poor quality ingredients especially substandard cooking oil in the preparation of food causes healthy problems like stomach and heart diseases.