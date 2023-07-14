Workshop for new faculty members at GCU

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised a one-day training workshop on Thursday to educate its newly inducted faculty members about the HEC plagiarism policy and the effective use of Turnitin Software.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi delivered a keynote address during the training session. Leading the workshop, Prof Dr Hafiz M Tahir, the designated focal person for Turnitin, provided a comprehensive overview of the HEC's plagiarism policy, highlighting its importance in maintaining academic integrity. He also addressed the faculty members' queries, ensuring a thorough understanding of Turnitin's functionalities and benefits. Furthermore, Ms. Sobia Nawaz offered guidance on the technical aspects of the Turnitin software, assisting the participants in maximizing its potential. In his address, the VC said this was the first faculty training of the Summer 2023, and they would continue throughout the year for professional development of faculty members.