Siraj laments govt for not ending usury despite promise

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns that the PDM government blatantly violated its promise to end the usury based economic system in the light of Federal Shariat Court judgment despite the lapse of over one year.

Entire economic system of a country created to practice Islam is based on the 1939 Usury Act enforced by British Colonists, and government has been violating the repeated recommendations of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and the decision of FSC to jacking up the rate of interest continuously which is currently at 22pc, unprecedented in the world, he said while addressing a consultative seminar here Thursday titled ‘Interest Rate Regime, IMF intervention and other Challenges Facing the Economy.

Siraj warned that by waging a war with Allah and His Messenger (PBUH), the economy will never improve, nor will progress and prosperity come our way. He said that the head of the current government is a religious figure who has many other reservations about the allies but he never raised the issue of usury. He said the term of the government will end on August 12 but PDM leaders never convince their allies to end usury.

The Finance Minister promised in the seminar in the presence of scholars in Karachi that he would end the usurious system, but his promise was not fulfilled.

He expressed sorrow that next fiscal budget would see Rs 7303 billion going to IMF debt service, while inflation and unemployment had forced people to commit suicides, and employees of Punjab are staging sit-in for salary increase. He said on the other hand, the rulers and bureaucracy are not willing to reduce their royal privileges, perks and non-developmental spending, and an indebted country has a huge 85-member cabinet.

The ameer Jamaat said that the Islamic system of economy is an alternative to the usurious system. If this system is implemented, more than 70 million people will be able to pay Zakat, Ushar which can eliminate poverty.