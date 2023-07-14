Electricity workers observe Martyrs’ Day

LAHORE:Thousands of electricity workers Thursday observed Martyrs’ Day across the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA to pay tribute to their colleagues who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

More than 66 members of line staff lost their lives during duty. The union leaders urged higher authorities to humanise working conditions for workers. They appealed to the Prime Minister and Federal Minister Energy to intervene and recruit line staff against posts lying vacant for the last six years.

The union leaders demanded standard equipment for the safety of the staff. Meanwhile, the workers held rallies and large meetings at Hyderabad and Sukkur, Nankana, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and other cities. At the Lahore rally, Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union paid tribute to the martyred workers and their families and demanded raise in wages and pension of employees.