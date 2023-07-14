Commissioner inspects flood relief camps

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday inspected the relocation and flood relief camps established near River Sutlej where rescue operation was underway.

The commissioner, DGP DMA Imran Qureshi, RPO Sheikhupura Range Babar Sarfraz Alpa and Secretary Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Khan visited Talwar post flood relief camps and checked the flood situation in various areas besides meeting the staff deployed for relief and rescue and reviewed the relief activities in detail.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu, Additional Commissioner Lahore Abdul Salam Arif, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rizwanul Haq Puri and Rangers officers were also present The commissioner also met the flood affectees and visited several areas to assess the flood situation and checked the facilities in the camps set up by various departments.