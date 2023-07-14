Relief operation in flood-hit areas launched

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir has emphasised the government's commitment to utilising all available resources for timely relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

He highlighted that the local government and other relevant departments have been mobilised to effectively address the situation and provide assistance to those in need. Following the directives of the caretaker CM, a rescue operation has been launched in the Gundasingh area of Kasur to aid citizens who are stranded due to the floodwaters, he added.

To ensure the safe evacuation of affected individuals, the local government department has deployed 12 large dumper trucks to the Gundasingh area. These trucks are dedicated to transporting people to secure locations, and their operations have already commenced. Additionally, vehicles from the Lahore Waste Management Company and the Municipal Corporation Lahore are actively participating in the relief efforts, further supporting the ongoing rescue operations, he noted.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has provided special instructions for the relief operations in flood-affected villages in Gundasingh. Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Azfar Ali Nasir has taken charge of overseeing the relief activities. Eleven relief camps have been established and a dedicated team of more than 250 officials is actively engaged in the rescue operations. The government remains committed to providing necessary support and assistance to the affected communities during this challenging time, the minister said.

PDMA activities

Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi has said that flood relief activities are going on in the districts adjacent to the Sutlej River.

The PDMA is closely monitoring the situation from the control room, while the district emergency operation centres and rural reporting centres across the province are on high alert as the government is utilising all available resources to ensure the safety of human lives. He mentioned that PDMA has supplied tents, food hampers, flood equipment, and machinery to all districts in preparation for the monsoon season. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway in the districts connected to the Sutlej River, he added.

In Kasur district alone, 10 relief camps have been established, with 110 rescuers and 8 ambulances deployed. PDMA has provided 27 boats, 200 life jackets, 27 life rings, 16 wireless sets, and other necessary equipment to aid the rescue teams. As a result of these efforts, 1,218 people have been rescued, and 4,972 individuals have been safely relocated in the Kasur district where 27 animals have also been rescued.

Turning to the arrangements in Okara district, Imran Qureshi reported the establishment of six rescue and relief camps, with 54 rescuers and 2 ambulances deployed. PDMA has provided 12 boats, 52 life rings, and 164 life jackets to assist the rescue teams in Okara. So far, 220 people and 18 animals have been transported to safe areas from the flooded regions, he said.

Later, the DG visited the flood-affected areas of Kasur to assess the arrangements personally. Speaking to the media, he shared the latest updates on the flood situation at the Sutlej Talwar post. He mentioned that the floodwater in the Sutlej River has receded by 1 foot compared to the previous night, and the flow has reduced from 114,000 cusecs to 104,000 cusecs at Ganda Singhwala.