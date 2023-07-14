Rs7.5b budget for PLRA approved

LAHORE:The 22nd meeting of Punjab Land Records Authority Board approved Rs 7.5 billion annual budget and 10 percent increase in staff salaries on Thursday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed. In which all divisional commissioners attended the meeting through video link while the board members Dr Muhammad Tahir, Chairman Electrical Engineering Department, UET, Muhammad Yasir B Hanjara retired PCS Officer, Director General and Additional Director General, Director HR, Director Operations and Director IT attended. Director General Punjab Land Records Authority Saira Umar presented an eight-point agenda.

The Punjab Land Records Authority Board has proposed an annual budget of Rs 7.5 billion for the financial year 2023-24, a 10 percent rise in staff salaries as per PLRA service regulations and an IT wing.

The restructuring proposals were approved unanimously. Apart from this, the proposal to increase the financial powers of the service centre in-charges was also unanimously approved.

The Punjab Land Records Authority Board also approved the method of collection of local government tax through land record centres. While from 2018. Audit and financial statement for three fiscal years till 2021 were also approved.