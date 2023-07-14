Minister announces free healthcare for women

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that the women coming for childbirth in government hospitals will be provided all the treatment and test facilities free of cost.

Apart from normal delivery, the facility of labour through C-Section will also be provided free of charge and no fee or expenditure will be charged from the women coming for this purpose.

The minister told that the medical superintendents of all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals of Punjab have been directed to make necessary arrangements including availability of human resource, medicine, supplies, equipment functionality and proper cleanliness for conducting C-Section and normal deliveries in their respective hospitals to provide uninterrupted obstetrical services. Formal orders have been issued to all the medical superintendents by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, he added.

The minister directed that all the patients coming in government hospitals should be treated with kindness and good behaviour. He said that the Punjab Chief Minister has mobilised his entire team to provide quality treatment facilities to common citizens. Our effort was to improve the healthcare system of Punjab in the limited time, which was available to us, he added.