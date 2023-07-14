Dastkar Mela opens: Minister for promoting Pak handicrafts

LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir has emphasisaed to promote potential of handicrafts at the international forum to generate foreign exchange.

He acknowledged the remarkable craftsmanship of artisans from Pakistan, Iran, Turkiye and Afghanistan whose products are cherished worldwide. Pakistani artisans create awe-inspiring items ranging from Ajrak to carpets, salt, and clay crafts. The Dastkar Mela provides a platform for artisans and craftsmen to showcase the essence of their art, the minister said at the opening ceremony of Dastkar Mela 2023 organised by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The minister commended the event and felicitated MD PSIC and the organisers. He highlighted the significance of promoting talented artisans, noting that the government and the chief minister attach great importance to the artisan fair.

Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed that the purpose of organising the Dastkar Mela is to encourage the artistry of artisans and craftsmen. ''Such platforms play a vital role in introducing Punjab's handicrafts at the international fora while projecting a positive image of Pakistan through these artistic endeavors.''

He stressed the need for organising similar programmes at both national and international levels and highlighted Punjab's prowess in the cutlery, surgical instruments, and sports equipment industry, emphasizing the government's efforts in promoting Women Resource Incubation Centers for empowering women.

He emphasised the urgency of boosting exports for economic stability and promoting local industries to reduce reliance on imports, with the chief minister committed to this goal. CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja emphasised the importance of leveraging the Global Agreement of Geographical Indication to gain international recognition and benefits for Pakistani handicrafts. Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta mentioned that it is the first time that such a grand handicraft fair has been organized under the supervision of the CM.

MD Small Industries Corporation Asim Javed highlighted the aims and objectives of Dastkar Mela in his address. The ministers inspected the stalls and admired their craftsmanship. The event witnessed the participation of secretaries from various departments, Consul Generals from Iran and Turkiye, PSIC representatives, and artisans from across the province.