Man, two accomplices arrested for killing stepmother

Sabzazar Investigation police arrested a man and his two accomplices for killing his stepmother. The accused Mudassar killed his stepmother Kanwal Zahra through shooters Shahid and Gulbaz. The deceased Kanwal was a nurse by profession and worked in a private hospital. The accused had nursed grudge against the victim after he found that his father Khalid Malik alias Doctor, who also worked in the same hospital, was restoring his relations with her.