Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days while a westerly wave was also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night). They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, upper Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while heavy falls were also likely at isolated places during the forecast period.