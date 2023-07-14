Women’s desk established at Alhamra

LAHORE:A women's desk has been established at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra to receive applications from women artists applying for the Artist Support Fund.

The women's desk is at the entrance of the Alhamra Arts Council's administrative block. It is important to note that the Department of Information and Culture, under the direction of the Punjab Govt, is accepting applications for the Alhamra Art Council's Artist Support Fund 2023-24. Hundreds of applications have been received from artists, and the process is running smoothly. The Department of Information and Culture has launched a publicity campaign to inform artists about submitting applications to the Artist Support Fund. Artists can submit their applications until August 4, 2023.