SC to hear military courts, CJP powers cases next week

Building of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court eight-member larger bench on July 21 will take up the petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

It is to be seen what stance the attorney general will take and what will be the fate of the controversial law that had been challenged in the apex court. The court had in its order noted that “prima facie the contentions raised disclose that there is a substantial, immediate and direct interference with the independence of the judiciary in the form of multiple intrusions, in the guise of regulating the practice and procedure of this court and conferring upon it a jurisdiction that appears not to be permissible under any constitutional provision”.

Likewise, on July 18, a six-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial will resume hearing the petitions at 11:30 am challenging the trial of civilians in military courts wherein notices have been issued to parties concerned.

Other members of the bench include Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

Despite seeking time twice through the attorney general, the government has not yet reviewed the provisions of the two controversial legislations -- one enacted aiming at curtailing the powers of the chief justice while the second is the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.