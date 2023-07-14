Complaint against SC judge: SJC moved against ‘delaying tactics’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was approached on Thursday against the alleged delaying tactics being employed for sweeping under the carpet complaint filed against Supreme Court Judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Complainant Mian Dawood, a Lahore-based lawyer, has filed an application with the SJC, stating that by delaying the process on the complaint, the said judge is being protected.

In March this year, the lawyer had moved the SJC against Justice Naqvi, raising questions about his conduct, alleged misuse of power. Pakistan Bar Council had also announced that Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad bar councils will also filed separate references against Justice Mazahar Naqvi in the SJC.

In his application, the complainant submitted that apart from Chief Justice of Pakistan, copies of this application have also been dispatched to other members of the SJC. He submitted that he had filed the private complaint in March but no process was initiated by the SJC.