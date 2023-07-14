ECP develops new EMS for fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Three-four months ahead of the general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has developed a new election management system (EMS), which, it says, strengthens its commitment to conducting, free, fair, transparent and inclusive electoral process.

Referring to the newly-developed system, the commission says it strengthens its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent, inclusive and technologically advanced elections. “This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing electoral processes and ensuring the ECP remains at the forefront of innovation,” it maintained.

In this context, a two-day specialised training programme was devised from July 13 to 14 to raise awareness and enhance understanding of the newly developed EMS. The training is aimed at targeting IT officers, the Project Management Unit, and the Election Wing of the ECP. The purpose of the training is to equip officials with comprehensive knowledge of the newly developed system ‘EMS’, facilitating its effective utilisation for efficient and secure elections across the country.

In another development, the ECP Thursday extended the date of registration of votes, correction of data, exclusion and transfer of votes for the convenience of the general public from July 13 to July 20.

The ECP said the public is requested to get details related to their vote immediately by sending their identity card number 8300 to get information about their vote. The vote can be registered on one of the permanent or temporary addresses on the identity card, if you want to register, transfer, exclude or correct your vote, then the election will be held.

“Download and fill the form fromwww.ecp.gov.pk the commission’s website and submit it to the office of your respective District Election Commissioner: Use Form 21 for registration and transfer votes.

Use Form 22 for an objection/exclusion vote, use form 23 to correct the data,” it said.

The public can also get these forms from the office of the District Election Commissioner. Respective District Election Commissioner can be contacted for further guidance and information.

As per the electoral rolls, released on May 31, the voter database with total registered voters at 125,963,598 shows a slight decrease in the overall percentage of registered female voters, adding to the gender gap. The electoral rolls projected 68,048,816 males (54.02%) and 57,914,782 females (45.98%).

However, according to the electoral rolls released previously on March 28, 2023, the total number of registered male voters stood at 67,893,875 (54%) and female voters at 57,732,575 (46%). Hence, the gender gap has increased. As per the latest electoral rolls, Punjab continues to lead with a total of 71,606,379 registered voters and of these, 38,410,248 are male (53.64%) and 33,196,131 (46.36%) female voters.

The Punjab province is followed by Sindh with an overall number of voters at 26,488,841, consisting of 14,367,521 (54.24%) males and females accounting for 12,121,320 (45.76%).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes third among the provinces with a total voter database of 21,582,556 and among these, the number of male voters stands at 11,777,377 (54.57%) and female voters at 9,805,179 (45.43%).

Balochistan, the largest province in terms of its area, remains the smallest province with a total number of 5,260,247 voters, and of these, 2,955,117 (56.18%) are males and 2,305,130 (43.82%) females.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) consists of 1,025,575 registered voters and among these, 538,553 (52.51%) are males and 487,022 (47.49%) are females.