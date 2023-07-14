Senate panel berates govt for withholding hospital’s funds

ISLAMABAD: Instead of withholding hospital funds as an austerity measure, government should withdraw the fuel facility given to over 90,000 federal cars and immediately provide funds for the completion of the children hospital in the capital.

It was stated by head of Senate Standing Committee on Health, Senator Humyun Mohmand during a briefing on Thursday. During a briefing Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director PIMS told that the government was not releasing Rs396 for the completion of Mother and Child Health Center’s expansion at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad on the account of austerity measures.

He added that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided a grant of $32 million in 2021 for the project while Pakistan has to add its share of Rs396 million.

The executive director PIMS informed that civil work was completed but the machinery was yet to import as the matter lied with the austerity committee headed by finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Expressing displeasure that finance ministry was holding funds for the completion of the hospital in the garb of austerity drive, the chairman committee Senator Humyun Mohmand said instead of holding funds for the hospitals, government should stop the fuel of over 90,000 federal cars and immediately provide funds for the completion of the hospital.

“How could a government stop funds for the construction of a hospital for infants and severely sick mothers? Government should cut its own expenses, cut fuel of 90,000 federal cars and provide funds for the children hospital,” he said and directed the health ministry officials to talk to health minister Abdul Qadir Patel for raising this issue with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The standing committee was also was briefed about the precautionary measures taken by district administration and health department for prevention of dengue fever in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Dr Zaeem Zia, DHO Islamabad, informed that health department in collaboration with district administration had visited around 182,112 hotspots in rural areas and 64,743 hotspots in urban areas and the places were cleaned where dengue larva was found in order to control the spread of dengue.

Furthermore, the officials apprised the committee LC’s have been opened for the procurement of MRI machines with the efforts of Finance Ministry and State Bank of Pakistan. However, MRI machine could only be made functional by September 6.

Federal health ministry officials told the senate standing committee that a special audit by the federal audit have been launched to probe into financial irregularities and corruption into 250 bed ‘Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre Islamabad’ which was initiated by NDMA during pandemic after media reports suggested that huge misappropriation of funds took place during the construction of the hospital.

The Senate body has also taken up the matter of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Peshawar. Senator Mehr Taj Roghani said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no childcare hospital and the ongoing project has to be completed in 2016 but due to paucity of funds it has not been completed yet and the project cost has been doubled.

She maintained that construction of Child Care Hospital could be initiated, if federal government release their promised share of funds. The Chairman Committee directed the Finance Ministry for timely provision of funds for the Child Hospital.