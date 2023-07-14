No end in sight to public grievances as govt servants’ strike continues

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government and district administration could not negotiate with the protesting employees to end their sit-in which has resulted in a disruption in routine works that remained suspended due to the locking of all public offices as the strike entered the fourth day here on Thursday.

Heavy contingent of police was deployed in all public offices because protesters locked all government offices including commissioner's office, deputy commissioner's office, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) offices, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) offices, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) offices, education department offices, district council offices, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office, Anti-Corruption offices, Excise and Taxation (E&T) offices and several other public sector offices for four days. The protesters have warned to shut down all OPDs in allied hospitals from Friday.

The government employees of 38 provincial departments including Rawalpindi are demanding salary and pension hikes equivalent to the rest of the country. All kinds of routine work have remained suspended in all government offices across Punjab including Rawalpindi and people visiting them had to return empty-handed.

The situation on the main roads of Rawalpindi including Kutcherry Chowk and main Murree Road could not normalise during the day. Friday will be the fifth day of the sit-in, with no indication of the contentious issues being resolved. All Government Employees Alliance had been formed to force the Punjab government to accept their demands. Leaders of the protesters said the federal government had increased the salaries of its employees by 35 per cent in the annual budget. The provincial governments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh followed the federal government and raised the salaries by 30 to 35 per cent. But the Punjab government increased the salaries of civil servants on the basis of their initial basic pay.

The protesters said the Punjab government should have increased the salaries of government employees and other facilities on the pattern of the federal government. The deviation resulted in economic hardship for millions of employees. They also said there had been inflation of over 100 per cent, but the salary of the provincial government employees had been increased by merely five to seven per cent. Similarly, instead of 17 per cent, the pensions were increased by only 5 per cent. In another move, the facility of leave prior to retirement (LPR) of Punjab’s civil servants has been abolished.