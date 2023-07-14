Suicide of Pindiite: FIA initiates drive against companies offering online loans

Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an onslaught against people involved in providing facility of online loans on extremely tough conditions which have resulted in the alleged suicide of an unemployed person in Rawalpindi, the previous day.

Director General FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, has ordered the relevant authorities to close down such loaning companies involved in illegally running their trades all over the country.

The deceased, 42-year-old Muhammad Masood, hailing from Rawalpindi, was facing a financial crunch during his long unemployment and decided to obtain an online loan from an online loaning company on stretched conditions but the company management humiliated him to such an extent that he committed suicide. He is survived by two kids.

The DG FIA, taking notice regarding online loan apps, has sought a progress report from FIA Cyber Crime Wing. He, issuing orders of crackdown on private financing companies, the people involved in such criminal activities against the constraints of the poor people, should be arrested on priority by using all resources. He further said that action should be taken against the elements who harass the citizens through online loan apps. The Cybercrime Circle Rawalpindi has started an investigation into the calls received by Muhammad Masood, who committed suicide after repeatedly receiving threatening calls from the financing companies.

According to Spokesperson FIA, the family members of Muhammad Masood have filed an application against the private financing company, adding that Inspector Badar Shehzad has been appointed to conduct an inquiry. However, records of the calls made by the accused, ownership, and location data are being obtained. It should be noted that the team headed by Additional Director Cybercrime Rawalpindi Circle Abdul Rauf also visited the victim's house on Wednesday.

On the other hand, cybercrime Rawalpindi circle conducted 2 different raids in G-8 Islamabad, seizing many laptops and computers and sealing the G-8/4 office of the company running the loan app. Actions will also be taken against loan apps involved in illegal activities in light of the information received by the Security and Exchange Commission regarding online loan apps.

While expanding the scope of actions against illegal loan companies, the FIA authorities have requested Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block illegal financing companies, and online publicising of those loaning companies should also be blocked on social media.

Apart from this, a strategy should be evolved with stakeholders to prevent such incidents in the future. FIA has also launched an awareness campaign for people being trapped by illegal finance companies and warned the public that they should contact the offices of the cyber crime circle and file a complaint if they are harassed by online loan companies.