Friday July 14, 2023
National

Saudi govt thanked for continuous support to Pakistan

By Our Correspondent
July 14, 2023

Islamabad: Punjab Minister for Livestock, Minerals and Transport, Ibrahim Hassan Murad met Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki here on Thursday.

Renowned scholar, Professor Sajjad Qamar was also present on the occasion. The Punjab minister expressed his thanks to the Saudi Government for continuous support to Pakistan to strengthen country's economy.