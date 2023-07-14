ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its five-year term from December 2018 to May 2023 recovered more than Rs1.1 trillion (Rs1,153 billion), said a report on Thursday.

According to the five-year performance report, during the period from December 2018 to May 2023, 12,741 audit paras were discussed and 119 audit paras were transferred to the NAB, 94 to the FIA, while 3,839 paras and 721 grants were settled.

During the tenure of Noor Alam Khan as PAC Chairman from June 2022 to May 2023, the PAC recovered Rs556.52 billion, while 600 audit paras were discussed, 34 audit paras were sent to the FIA and 145 paras and 73 grants were settled.

During the meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan praised the performance of PAC and audit authorities, saying the office of auditor general of Pakistan have done a great job.

During the last one year, the PAC while taking notice gave directions on several important issues besides audit paragraphs and examined tax evasion by tobacco companies, car manufacturers and steel industry, the report said.

The report said the PAC took notice of the use of helicopters and airplanes by 1,800 influential people and gave instructions. It also took notice of sharp increase in prices of vehicles and delay in delivery of vehicles.

The PAC took notice of delay in completion of housing scheme for the overseas Pakistanis by the OPF and issued issued special instructions on the security of the Red Zone, especially the Parliament Lodges, MNA Hostel and the Ministerial Club, the report said.

The report said the PAC took notice of closure of M-2 for a political party’s chief and directed the Motorway Police to end VIP culture and improve traffic flow for common citizens. It also directed for the audit of the ministries, divisions and departments under the federal government without exception.

The PAC also directed the Petroleum secretary to lift ban on gas connection and ordered the NAB and FIA to reopen the Constitution Avenue case and investigations, directing to freeze bank accounts, block identity cards and put names on ECL of those involved in the One Constitution Avenue scandal, the report said.

The report said the PAC directed the PTA to remove and block anti-state statements, speeches and content on TV channels and social media. It also directed the Cabinet Division to make public details of Toshakhana and identify those responsible for defrauding national exchequer, the report added.

The report said the PAC directed the NAB and FIA to investigate the money trail of those involved in the Constitution Avenue scandal, Billion Tree Tsunami Project, SDG schemes and tobacco smuggling.

The report said the PAC took a detailed briefing from the finance ministry on the deal with the IMF and took a notice of provision of soft loans of $3 billion to 620 people and ordered the NAB and the FIA to investigate the matter.

The PAC took notice of buildings rented by Pakistani diplomats in New York and the interference of in Pakistan’s political affairs and institutions by the British, American and Canadian Congress.

The PAC also directed to provide details by comparing the salary and allowances of the president, prime minister, chief justice of the MN Azores Supreme Court, judges and officers of grade 22, Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, the report said. The report said the PAC directed to provide details of board members with dual citizenship of ministries, divisions and departments to the auditor general.

The PAC took notice of corrupt practices in Nadra and Nadra Technology Limited and issued directions in the regard, the report added.

It said the PAC chairman received around 200 public petitions/complaints and redressed many of them.