Only one polio case reported this year: health secretary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made remarkable progress in eradication of polio as only one polio case was reported this year.

Delivering a statement at the 22nd meeting of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) in Geneva, the federal health secretary Iftikhar Shallwani said polio eradication is a top priority of Pakistan.

The government’s commitment is evident from the fact that polio campaigns continued largely uninterrupted in 2022 even when the country faced political transition, a climate catastrophe and economic hardship, said the health secretary.

He said, “The emergence of polio cases last year after a historic gap of 15 months was a stark reminder that while we have made remarkable progress, the work is far from over, and even greater determination is needed now more than ever.”

Highlighting the innovative strategies of the Pakistan Polio Programme to reach every child with the vaccine, he said after the 2022 outbreak, only one polio case has been reported this year, which speaks volumes about the programme’s preparedness and response capacity.

“Many challenges still remain between us and the polio finish line, and the government is doing its utmost to reach all inaccessible children, address community hesitancy and vaccinate at border crossings,” the health secretary said.