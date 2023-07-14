IMF team’s visit to Zaman Park irks PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information and Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Faisal Karim Kundi took a strong exception of International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation’s visit to Zaman Park and said IMF delegation met a person in Zaman Park who was wanted by the state in different cases and urged the relevant authorities to convey a strong message on it.

“It was seen first time in politics that the IMF delegation went to Zaman Park, met with a person who was wanted by the state and Ministry of Interior, FIA should take notice of this.” He said this while addressing a press conference here Thursday along with the PPP media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP was not in favour of banning any group, but if an individual is involved in a crime, then surely ban him but not political party.

Israel’s position has come with reference to PTI and the PPP has strong reservations about Israel’s position regarding PTI. He said the PPP has always been the voice of Palestine while during an ex-minister of the previous government has visited and spoken to Israel and an Israeli plane also landed to Islamabad.

Kundi said PPP workers stand with the cause of Palestine and Kashmir. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit to India to attend the SCO conference and talked about Kashmir and took all possible measures against what happened in Sweden and this matter reached the United Nations. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advocated the Kashmir issue in India.

Kundi said the rioters attacked military installations on May 9 and those involved in the incident must be punished. “What happened on May 9 was an insult to our martyrs whose families proudly say that our sons died for the sake of our country”, he said.

The PPP secretary information said the term of the current government is coming to an end, elections will be held in October. “The fair and transparent elections should be held and power should be transferred to the new government,” he said.

In a reply to a question, Faisal Karim Kundi said member of PTI’s Forward Bloc has been elected Chief Minister from Gilgit-Baltistan. He suggested that the elections of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir should be held along with the elections of Pakistan.

Expressing his concern over the Parachinar issue, Faisal Kundi urged the political parties and Ulema (Religious scholars) from all school of thoughts to intervene for resolving the issue of Parachinar. “There is need to resolve the issue immediately to ensure peace as Muharram is near,” he said.

Kundi said that around 7.2 million families received their quarterly payments under the Benazir Kafaalat programme till today. He advised the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to only follow the messages which was sent through BISP official number 8171 and ignore the fake messages from other numbers.

To a question, Faisal Kundi said that beneficiaries of BISP would be able to open their accounts in any bank available near to them instead of only two banks which were designated for this purpose in the past.