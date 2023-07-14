Man, woman shot dead on court premises

LAHORE: A man and a woman were shot dead on the premises of the Lahore Sessions Courts on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Sughran Bibi and Muhammad Amin. The victims were acquitted of the murder of a lawyer, his wife and a child who were killed in Chung police area. The victims had filed a complaint against the opponents and came to appear in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor. Meanwhile, three armed men intercepted the victims ahead of a hearing and opened fire at them. As a result, Sughran Bibi and Amin died on the spot. The police arrested shooters identified as Zeeshan and Asad.
The shooters told the police that Shahzad Arab Salim had hired their services to kill the woman and the man. Punjab IG took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.
